U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John Greedy, 60th Force Support Squadron food service shift lead, presents his dish to the judge panel as the final part of the Salute Hospitality Epicurean Faceoff competition at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 13, 2024. This quarters competition was judged by Col. Steven Byrum, 60th Air Mobility Wing deputy commander, Chief Master Sgt. Laura Hoover, 60th AMW command chief, and Alex Kamprasert, Aramark food service director. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 18:19
|Photo ID:
|8756829
|VIRIN:
|241113-F-ZL248-1375
|Resolution:
|6957x4638
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis Airmen clash in Top SHEF culinary competition [Image 9 of 9], by Brian Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.