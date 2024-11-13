Travis Airmen clash in Top SHEF culinary competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maynard Oestreich, right, Aramark executive chef, oversees the kitchen during the Salute Hospitality Epicurean Faceoff competition at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 13, 2024. This quarterly competition allows Airmen to compete at a higher level, test their culinary skills and earn awards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)