    Travis Airmen clash in Top SHEF culinary competition [Image 6 of 9]

    Travis Airmen clash in Top SHEF culinary competition

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Brian Collett 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John Greedy, left, 60th Force Support Squadron food service shift lead, and Senior Airman Valerie Mayo, 60th FSS food service specialist, unbox mystery ingredients as part of the Salute Hospitality Epicurean Faceoff competition at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 13, 2024. This quarterly competition allows Airmen to compete at a higher level, test their culinary skills and earn awards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 18:19
    Photo ID: 8756828
    VIRIN: 241113-F-ZL248-1012
    Resolution: 6734x4489
    Size: 26.72 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Top Chef
    Food Service
    Airman
    USAF
    SHEF

