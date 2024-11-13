Travis Airmen clash in Top SHEF culinary competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, right, 60th Air Mobility Wing deputy commander, Chief Master Sgt. Laura Hoover, center left, 60th AMW command chief, and Alex Kamprasert, left, Aramark food service director, present Senior Airman Valerie Mayo, 60th Force Support Squadron food service specialist, the first-place award for the Salute Hospitality Epicurean Faceoff competition at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 13, 2024. This quarterly competition allows Airmen to compete at a higher level, test their culinary skills and earn awards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)