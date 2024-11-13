Freedom Food Pantry Team (3 of 3)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Freedom Food Pantry Team members affiliated with the Maryland National Guard pose for a photo in the food pantry during a resource fair at the Major General Linda L. Singh Readiness Center in Sykesville, Maryland, on Nov. 15, 2024. The Freedom Food Pantry dedicates itself to ending food insecurity, one soldier and one family at a time. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)