    SYKESVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Freedom Food Pantry Team runners affiliated with the Maryland National Guard pose for a photo in the food pantry during a resource fair at the Major General Linda L. Singh Readiness Center in Sykesville, Maryland, on Nov. 15, 2024. The Freedom Food Pantry dedicates itself to ending food insecurity, one soldier and one family at a time. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 18:14
    Photo ID: 8756813
    VIRIN: 241115-Z-OV020-1036
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: SYKESVILLE, MARYLAND, US
