Grabbing a Turkey

Emily Schmidt, pantry coordinator and public relations director with Freedom Food Pantry, grabs a turkey to give away to a service member in need at the Major General Linda L. Singh Readiness Center in Sykesville, Maryland, on Nov. 15, 2024. The Freedom Food Pantry dedicates itself to ending food insecurity, one soldier and one family at a time. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)