Service Member Receives a Turkey and Food Basket (3 of 3)

A service member receives a turkey and a food basket during a resource fair at the Major General Linda L. Singh Readiness Center in Sykesville, Maryland, on Nov. 15, 2024. The Freedom Food Pantry dedicates itself to ending food insecurity, one soldier and one family at a time. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)