Wheel chalk wait

A crew chief from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing waits with a wheel chalk as a U.S. Air Force KC-135 taxies back to the ramp area at the Sioux City, Iowa airport November 15, 2024. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot