    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Senior Airman Sydney Fickbohm, KC-135 Crew Chief with the 185th Air Refueling Wing on the flight line at the Iowa Air National Guard refueling unit in Sioux City, Iowa November 15, 2024. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

    VIRIN: 241115-Z-KZ880-1123
