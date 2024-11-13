Iowa KC-135

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing on the flight line in Sioux City, Iowa surrounded by clear skies, calm winds and warm fall temperatures November 15, 2024. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot