A U.S. Air Force KC-135 assigned to the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing points to the runway as another KC-135 is landing in Sioux City, Iowa November 15, 2024. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 16:23
|Photo ID:
|8756609
|VIRIN:
|241115-Z-KZ880-1034
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|11.41 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Flight line landing [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.