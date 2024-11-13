Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight line landing [Image 7 of 10]

    Flight line landing

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 assigned to the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing points to the runway as another KC-135 is landing in Sioux City, Iowa November 15, 2024. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight line landing [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

