Ravi I. Ajodah inducted into Senior Executive Service

From left to right, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division Regional Business Director John Primavera, Regional Programs Director Ravi I. Ajodah, 56th Chief of Engineers and USACE Commanding General Lt. Gen. William H. Graham, Jr., and retired Senior Executive Service members David Leach and Reinhardt Koenig. The group joined Ajodah as he received his SES certificate after being formally inducted into the service Nov. 15 at the Fort Hamilton Community Club in Brooklyn, New York. (U.S. Army photo by Jorge Barrueto)
