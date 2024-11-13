Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ravi I. Ajodah inducted into Senior Executive Service [Image 3 of 3]

    Ravi I. Ajodah inducted into Senior Executive Service

    BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division

    From left to right, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division Regional Business Director John Primavera, Regional Programs Director Ravi I. Ajodah, 56th Chief of Engineers and USACE Commanding General Lt. Gen. William H. Graham, Jr., and retired Senior Executive Service members David Leach and Reinhardt Koenig. The group joined Ajodah as he received his SES certificate after being formally inducted into the service Nov. 15 at the Fort Hamilton Community Club in Brooklyn, New York. (U.S. Army photo by Jorge Barrueto)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
