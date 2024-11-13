Ravi I. Ajodah inducted into Senior Executive Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

56th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lt. Gen. William H. Graham, Jr., administers the Oath of Office to North Atlantic Division Regional Programs Director Ravi I. Ajodah as he is inducted into the Senior Executive Service Nov. 15 at the Fort Hamilton Community Club in Brooklyn, New York. (U.S. Army photo by Jorge Barrueto)