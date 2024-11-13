Ravi I. Ajodah inducted into Senior Executive Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

56th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lt. Gen. William H. Graham, Jr., pins the Senior Executive Service pin on Ravi I. Ajodah, who is accompanied by Martha Brodylo, Nov. 15 at the Fort Hamilton Community Club in Brooklyn, New York, as Ajodah is inducted into the service. (U.S. Army photo by Jorge Barrueto)