56th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lt. Gen. William H. Graham, Jr., pins the Senior Executive Service pin on Ravi I. Ajodah, who is accompanied by Martha Brodylo, Nov. 15 at the Fort Hamilton Community Club in Brooklyn, New York, as Ajodah is inducted into the service. (U.S. Army photo by Jorge Barrueto)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 15:17
|Photo ID:
|8756477
|VIRIN:
|241115-A-BX354-8932
|Resolution:
|3051x4270
|Size:
|5.26 MB
|Location:
|BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ravi I. Ajodah inducted into Senior Executive Service [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ravi I. Ajodah inducted into Senior Executive Service
No keywords found.