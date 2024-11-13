Ravi I. Ajodah inducted into Senior Executive Service

Courtesy Photo | 56th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lt....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 56th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lt. Gen. William H. Graham, Jr., administers the Oath of Office to North Atlantic Division Regional Programs Director Ravi I. Ajodah as he is inducted into the Senior Executive Service Nov. 15 at the Fort Hamilton Community Club in Brooklyn, New York. (U.S. Army photo by Jorge Barrueto) see less | View Image Page

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- The 56th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lt. Gen. William H. “Butch” Graham, Jr. hosted a Senior Executive Service induction ceremony Nov. 15 for North Atlantic Division Regional Director of Programs Ravi I. Ajodah at the Fort Hamilton Community Club.



Graham, who also is a former NAD commander, said, “Ravi’s visionary leadership, team-building ability, and strategic decision-making are just some of the many reasons why we selected him to join the Senior Executive Service and serve as the division’s programs director. We are incredibly proud of all he has done and all of us here today are looking forward to the next chapter in his career.”



Ajodah has worked on the NAD team since 2009, beginning as an environmental program manager, and more recently as the deputy then chief of the division’s Interagency, International and Environmental Division. While the formal induction ceremony took place Nov. 15, Ajodah was appointed to the role in July.



“Mr. Ajodah’s selection as a member of the Senior Executive Service is a tremendous win for the North Atlantic Division and the entire U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” said NAD Commander and Division Engineer Brig. Gen. John P. Lloyd. “His forward-looking approach, leadership and commitment to excellence will continue to progress our mission set, ensuring we deliver vital engineering solutions and strengthen the resilience of our communities.”



Throughout Ajodah’s career with USACE, he has had the opportunity to work on pivotal and critical national and international projects, such as supporting the Superstorm Sandy Response, the COVID-19 Alternate Care Facilities mission, and Operation Allies Welcome. He also served as a senior program manager for ballistic missile defense projects and work at Arlington National Cemetery.



During his remarks at the induction ceremony, Ajodah credited many throughout his career who have been instrumental in his success.



“This is a journey to the starting line, and no one celebrates getting to the starting line but what I will celebrate is those who’ve gotten me to this point and those whom I will continue to rely on going forward on tough days,” Ajodah said. “Today isn’t about me; it’s really about all of you.”



Drawing on his roots as a New York City native and 15 years with NAD and USACE, he described his awe at arriving at this pinnacle point in his career.



“I’m just an average guy from Queens who’s lucky enough to be surrounded by some great folks,” he said. “I grew up here at North Atlantic Division, and I’ve also been lucky enough to go and see the farthest reaches of this amazing region, from Nigeria to Norfolk, to Poland to Pennsylvania. Because of that, I get fired up about the challenge that awaits, because I’ve seen firsthand just how absolutely awesome the feats of engineering delivered here are every day.”



Lloyd further emphasized the importance of the SES and Ajodah’s new role.



“This achievement is a testament to his dedication to public service and his unwavering support for our nation’s defense,” he said. “I could not be prouder of him for making this commitment.”





The Senior Executive Service was established in 1979; its members are recruited for their shared values, a broad governmental perspective, and solid executive skills. The purpose of the SES corps is to ensure the executive management of the government of the United States is responsive to the needs, policies, and goals of the nation and otherwise is of the highest quality.