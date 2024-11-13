Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lithuanian Live Fire Range Day BTF 25-1 [Image 2 of 3]

    Lithuanian Live Fire Range Day BTF 25-1

    LITHUANIA

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    39th Air Base Wing

    A NATO patch is displayed on the uniform of a Czech Joint Terminal Attack Controller during exercise Vanguard Merlin at Cudgel Range, Lithuania, Nov. 15, 2024. Bomber Task Force missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness proficiency and validate our always-ready, global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 15:06
    NATO
    Partnership
    BTF

