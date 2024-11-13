A NATO patch is displayed on the uniform of a Czech Joint Terminal Attack Controller during exercise Vanguard Merlin at Cudgel Range, Lithuania, Nov. 15, 2024. Bomber Task Force missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness proficiency and validate our always-ready, global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
Lithuanian Live Fire Range Day BTF 25-1
