Lithuanian Live Fire Range Day BTF 25-1

A Lithuanian Joint Terminal Attack Controller coordinates on the radio during exercise Vanguard Merlin at Cudgel Range, Lithuania, Nov. 15, 2024. Bomber Task Force 25-1 is a demonstration of collaboration, cooperation, integration and solidarity to promote peace and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)
