Lithuanian Live Fire Range Day BTF 25-1

VILNIUS, Lith. — U.S. B-52 Stratofortress bombers assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron integrated with NATO Allies in executing Bomber Task Force 25-1, exercise Vanguard Merlin at Cudgel Range, Lithuania, Nov. 14-15, 2024.



Multilateral exercises serve as visible symbols in support of assurance and deterrence objectives to NATO Allies and partners. These exercises also provide valuable opportunities to synchronize and operate as a cohesive alliance that is ready and postured.



During the exercise, a U.S. B-52 Stratofortress and an Italian Eurofighter Typhoon performed air-to-ground range training with targeting aid from Lithuanian, Czech, Swedish and Norwegian joint terminal attack controllers. Additionally, a temporarily enhanced deployed team from Norway was present, further showcasing NATO’s commitment to defending the alliance.



“BTF comes to the European theater a few times during the fiscal year, which gives our Allies and partners invaluable training opportunities,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Inga “NATO” Wuerges, 603rd Air Operations Center tanker planner. “When we do live drops in ranges throughout NATO, all Allies and partners get the chance to enhance readiness capabilities to operate in a more diverse and challenging environment.”



Working side-by-side, nations participating in BTF exercises are able to refine their skills and share their vision for a secure and prosperous NATO Alliance.



Wuerges was integral in planning the exercise and also participated in an interview by Lithuanian talkshow, Labas Rytas “Good Morning,” sharing her transition from being born and raised in Lithuania to commissioning into the U.S. Air Force as a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot.



“I grew up in Lithuania during the times of its struggle for independence,” said Wuerges. “I think that it uncovered my calling to serve and because I was in the United States it was acceptable for me to serve in the Air Force, in a sense that we all have to fight for our freedom.”



This mission allowed aircrew to familiarize themselves with the operations in Lithuania and the coalition forces on the ground, creating a combat-ready force that has depth in capability and breadth in capacity. The ability of NATO forces and equipment to operate in conjunction with our Allies and partners is critical to bolstering an extended network of capable alliances and partnerships.

