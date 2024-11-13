Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lithuanian Live Fire Range Day BTF 25-1 [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Lithuanian Live Fire Range Day BTF 25-1

    LITHUANIA

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    39th Air Base Wing

    A bomb detonates during the Bomber Task Force 25-1, exercise Vanguard Merlin at Cudgel Range, Lithuania, Nov. 15, 2024. BTF 25-1 is part of a long‐term multinational training plan to maintain readiness and interoperability between NATO Allies and partner nations in the Baltic Sea region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 15:06
    Photo ID: 8756451
    VIRIN: 241006-F-BS488-1083
    Resolution: 6745x4497
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: LT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lithuanian Live Fire Range Day BTF 25-1 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lithuanian Live Fire Range Day BTF 25-1
    Lithuanian Live Fire Range Day BTF 25-1
    Lithuanian Live Fire Range Day BTF 25-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lithuanian Live Fire Range Day BTF 25-1

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Partnership
    BTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download