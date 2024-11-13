Lithuanian Live Fire Range Day BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A bomb detonates during the Bomber Task Force 25-1, exercise Vanguard Merlin at Cudgel Range, Lithuania, Nov. 15, 2024. BTF 25-1 is part of a long‐term multinational training plan to maintain readiness and interoperability between NATO Allies and partner nations in the Baltic Sea region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)