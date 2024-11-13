Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKARNG 208th CMT Change of Command, Deployment Ceremony for CENTCOM mission

    AKARNG 208th CMT Change of Command, Deployment Ceremony for CENTCOM mission

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 208th Construction Management Team execute a change of command and deployment ceremony at the National Guard Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Nov. 14, 2024. The 208th will deploy in December to the CENTCOM area of operation where they will oversee military construction projects while providing quality assurance and assessing safety procedures. (Alaska National Guard photo by Seth LaCount)

    AKARNG deploys 208th Construction Management Team to middle east, bolsters Guard&rsquo;s commitment to federal missions

    Kuwait
    National Guard
    Deployment
    Construction Engineer
    AKNG

