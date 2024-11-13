AKARNG 208th CMT Change of Command, Deployment Ceremony for CENTCOM mission

Alaska Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 208th Construction Management Team execute a change of command and deployment ceremony at the National Guard Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Nov. 14, 2024. The 208th will deploy in December to the CENTCOM area of operation where they will oversee military construction projects while providing quality assurance and assessing safety procedures. (Alaska National Guard photo by Seth LaCount)
|11.13.2024
|11.14.2024 20:40
|8754611
|241114-Z-SR689-1019
|3289x2193
|2.69 MB
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|2
|0
AKARNG deploys 208th Construction Management Team to middle east, bolsters Guard’s commitment to federal missions
