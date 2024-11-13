AKARNG 208th CMT Change of Command, Deployment Ceremony for CENTCOM mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From the left, Capt. Trey Caram, the commander of the 208th Construction Management Team and Master Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Guritz, the senior enlisted leader of the unit, case the colors at a deployment ceremony at the National Guard Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Nov. 14, 2024. Wangeman received the Army Commendation Medal for his successful command of the unit, which will deploy in December to the CENTCOM area of operation in support of construction management projects in the region (Alaska National Guard photo by Seth LaCount)