AKARNG deploys 208th Construction Management Team to middle east, bolsters Guard’s commitment to federal missions

The Alaska Army National Guard’s 208th Construction Management Team held a change of command and deployment ceremony at the National Guard Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Nov. 14, 2024.



The unit will deploy seven Soldiers in December to support the Department of Defense’s Central Command in Kuwait and will be responsible for various large-scale construction projects. These technical experts will oversee the construction of buildings, roads and other key infrastructure across CENTCOM’s area of responsibility.



This marks the fourth AKARNG deployment this year. It highlights the active role the Guard plays in the federal mission here and around the globe, aiding in efforts like domestic border security, troop movement across the middle east, construction management and security operations.



Sgt. Lester Tuazon, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to surveying and materials testing said he was excited about the opportunity to utilize his Guard skillset to help with construction projects abroad. He was able to hone his skillset earlier in 2024 when the 208th CMT worked in Cordova, Alaska, as part of Innovative Readiness Training.



The IRT mission provides real-world training opportunities for service members and units to prepare them for their wartime missions while supporting the needs of America’s underserved communities. In Cordova, the unit assisted in a new road project that would support access to the Shepard Point Marine Tribal Transportation

Oil Spill and Marine Casualty Response Facility.



“I’m looking forward to deploying, seeing a new culture and doing my job, Tuazon said. “I love being a surveyor. It’s kind of like hiking with a giant stick that helps you map out the land. You get to come in before all the chaos of moving dirt and acquire information about the land before everything else happens.”



Despite the small size of the unit, the 208th CMT will bring a wealth of experience to its foreign partners and allies



Sgt. 1st Class Corina Barrera, who has been a member of the AKARNG since 2013,



hails from a legacy of construction in her family. Her father owned his own construction company when she was growing up, and her mother was part of the operator’s union. Both parents instilled a love for working with equipment and problem solving at a young age.



Today, Barrera works as a heavy equipment operator in her full-time civilian job and has spent the last two winters working in Antarctica. She has worked construction on six of the world’s seven continents and has deployed to Romania and Poland with the Guard. This will be her first Guard deployment in an engineering capacity.



“One thing I love about traveling to other countries is they have a unique way of doing things that I always learn from,” Barerra said. “I’ve spent a lot of time moving dirt as an equipment operator, but this deployment will give me a chance see these projects with a big-picture perspective.”



Capt. Trey Caram assumed command of the 208th CMT from Capt. Joshua Wangeman during the ceremony and will lead the unit on its deployment. He thanked his wife Julie for her unwavering support and love throughout his career. He shared that he looks forward to the opportunity to command the unit on this new journey.



“I’m excited about seeing all the cool things we’re able to do over there and executing what we’re trained for,” Caram said. “To the unit, thank you for welcoming to your team and I look forward to all the things we’ll accomplish together.”