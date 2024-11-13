Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gear up for success: AFE’s vital role in aircrew readiness [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Gear up for success: AFE’s vital role in aircrew readiness

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Drew Hughes, 62d Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment apprentice, sews a clip onto a belt to hold a component of a M69 Joint Service Aircrew Mask Strategic Aircraft at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, November 13, 2024. AFE prepares, maintains and inspects flight safety equipment, and issues gear to crew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 18:42
    Photo ID: 8754402
    VIRIN: 241113-F-SK889-1172
    Resolution: 2433x1738
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gear up for success: AFE’s vital role in aircrew readiness [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gear up for success: AFE’s vital role in aircrew readiness
    Gear up for success: AFE’s vital role in aircrew readiness
    Gear up for success: AFE’s vital role in aircrew readiness
    Gear up for success: AFE’s vital role in aircrew readiness
    Gear up for success: AFE’s vital role in aircrew readiness
    Gear up for success: AFE’s vital role in aircrew readiness
    Gear up for success: AFE’s vital role in aircrew readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    aircrew
    AFE
    mission ready
    Team McChord
    62d OSS
    M69 JSAM SA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download