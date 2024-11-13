U.S. Air Force Airman with the 62d Operations Support Squadron discuss aircrew flight safety equipment functions at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, November 13, 2024. AFE prepares, maintains and inspects flight safety equipment, and issues gear to aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 18:42
|Photo ID:
|8754398
|VIRIN:
|241113-F-SK889-1126
|Resolution:
|5333x3809
|Size:
|4.19 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gear up for success: AFE’s vital role in aircrew readiness [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.