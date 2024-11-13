Gear up for success: AFE’s vital role in aircrew readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A M69 Joint Service Aircrew Mask Strategic Aircraft sits on table after being assembled at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, November 13, 2024. The M69 JSAM SA assembly is the Air Force’s next generation Aircrew Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear mask. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)