Gear up for success: AFE’s vital role in aircrew readiness

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Drew Hughes, 62d Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment apprentice, places a safety sticker on an M69 Joint Service Aircrew Mask Strategic Aircraft at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, November 13, 2024. The M69 JSAM SA assembly is the Air Force’s next generation aircrew Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear mask. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)