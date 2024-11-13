Welcome Home, Flying Tigers!

A U.S. Marine with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, embraces his family during a homecoming at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Nov. 13, 2024. HMH-361 returned from a six-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region as part of the Unit Deployment Program. Through regular forward deployments, 3rd MAW squadrons maintain combat readiness, deter aggression, and strengthen alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 18:34
|Photo ID:
|8754390
|VIRIN:
|241113-M-RM446-1202
|Resolution:
|5088x7628
|Size:
|7.73 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
