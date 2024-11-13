Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome Home, Flying Tigers! [Image 9 of 9]

    Welcome Home, Flying Tigers!

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A U.S. Marine with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, embraces his family during a homecoming at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Nov. 13, 2024. HMH-361 returned from a six-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region as part of the Unit Deployment Program. Through regular forward deployments, 3rd MAW squadrons maintain combat readiness, deter aggression, and strengthen alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

    Homecoming
    Welcome Home
    3rd MAW
    HMH-361
    MAG-16
    UDP

