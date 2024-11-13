Welcome Home, Flying Tigers!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, embraces his family during a homecoming at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Nov. 13, 2024. HMH-361 returned from a six-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region as part of the Unit Deployment Program. Through routine forward deployments, 3rd MAW squadrons maintain combat readiness, deter aggression, and strengthen alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)