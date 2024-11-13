Welcome Home, Flying Tigers!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Family and friends gather to welcome home U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Nov. 13, 2024. HMH-361 returned from a six-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region as part of the Unit Deployment Program. Through regular forward deployments, 3rd MAW squadrons maintain combat readiness, deter aggression, and strengthen alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)