Family members of a U.S. Marine with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, create a welcome home sign during a homecoming at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Nov. 13, 2024. HMH-361 returned from a six-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region as part of the Unit Deployment Program. Through regular forward deployments, 3rd MAW squadrons maintain combat readiness, deter aggression, and strengthen alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 18:34
|Photo ID:
|8754385
|VIRIN:
|241113-M-RM446-1004
|Resolution:
|7832x5224
|Size:
|6.4 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Welcome Home, Flying Tigers! [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Jennifer Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.