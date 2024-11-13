U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Davis, Department of the Air Force Inspector General, greets Staff Sgt. Brianna Davis, 31st Fighter Wing personnel reliability program manager, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 6, 2024. During his visit to Aviano, Davis presented coins to several Airmen out of appreciation for their superior performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2011
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 02:50
|Photo ID:
|8752564
|VIRIN:
|110624-F-VJ231-1005
|Resolution:
|5236x3484
|Size:
|862.67 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Inspector General Visits Aviano Air Base [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.