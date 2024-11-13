Air Force Inspector General Visits Aviano Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Munitions Squadron listen to remarks from Lt. Gen. Stephen Davis, Department of the Air Force Inspector General, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 6, 2024. Davis has been serving as Inspector General for the Department of the Air Force since March of 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)