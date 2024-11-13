U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Munitions Squadron listen to remarks from Lt. Gen. Stephen Davis, Department of the Air Force Inspector General, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 6, 2024. Davis has been serving as Inspector General for the Department of the Air Force since March of 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2024 02:50
|Photo ID:
|8752563
|VIRIN:
|110624-F-VJ231-1004
|Resolution:
|5838x3884
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Inspector General Visits Aviano Air Base [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.