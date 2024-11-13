Air Force Inspector General Visits Aviano Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cody Montgomery, 31st Munitions Squadron weapons maintenance bay chief, right, speaks with Lt. Gen. Stephen Davis, Department of the Air Force Inspector General, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 6, 2024. During his visit to Aviano, Davis presented coins to several Airmen out of appreciation for their superior performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)