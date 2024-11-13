Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Inspector General Visits Aviano Air Base [Image 1 of 4]

    Air Force Inspector General Visits Aviano Air Base

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cody Montgomery, 31st Munitions Squadron weapons maintenance bay chief, right, speaks with Lt. Gen. Stephen Davis, Department of the Air Force Inspector General, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 6, 2024. During his visit to Aviano, Davis presented coins to several Airmen out of appreciation for their superior performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 02:50
    Photo ID: 8752562
    VIRIN: 110624-F-VJ231-1003
    Resolution: 5440x3619
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    This work, Air Force Inspector General Visits Aviano Air Base [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Aviano
    IG
    31FW

