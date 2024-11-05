From left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Macneil, Senior Enlisted Leader Air Force Inspector General, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Davis, Air Force Inspector General, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, pose for a group photo outside of the 31st Fighter Wing headquarters at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 6, 2024. Davis and his team visited the base to inspect infrastructure and general populous needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2024 04:25
|Photo ID:
|8739809
|VIRIN:
|241106-F-VJ231-5924
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
This work, Air Force Inspector General Visits Aviano Air Base, by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
