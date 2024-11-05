Air Force Inspector General Visits Aviano Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Macneil, Senior Enlisted Leader Air Force Inspector General, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Davis, Air Force Inspector General, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, pose for a group photo outside of the 31st Fighter Wing headquarters at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 6, 2024. Davis and his team visited the base to inspect infrastructure and general populous needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)