    Air Force Inspector General Visits Aviano Air Base

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Macneil, Senior Enlisted Leader Air Force Inspector General, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Davis, Air Force Inspector General, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, pose for a group photo outside of the 31st Fighter Wing headquarters at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 6, 2024. Davis and his team visited the base to inspect infrastructure and general populous needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.06.2024 04:25
    Photo ID: 8739809
    VIRIN: 241106-F-VJ231-5924
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Inspector General Visits Aviano Air Base, by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano Air Base
    Air Force Inspector General

