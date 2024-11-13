Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 24 of 27]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Roberson 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    241113-N-SY758-1102 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 13, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Bryan Rivera-Delgado, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), secures a catapult cover before conducting a no-load catapult shoot, Nov. 13, 2024. Bush departed Norfolk Naval Shipyard to conduct a scheduled underway to test equipment and systems in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Roberson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 19:55
    Photo ID: 8752204
    VIRIN: 241113-N-SY758-1102
    Resolution: 4344x5899
    Size: 953.49 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 27 of 27], by PO2 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    ABE
    Aviations Boatswain’s Mate
    GHWB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download