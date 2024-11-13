Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 23 of 27]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    11.13.2024

    Photo by Seaman Mitchell Mason 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    241113-N-NS109-1013 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 13, 2024) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Jonathon Mullins, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), welds a chain to secure equipment for sea, Nov. 13, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush departed Norfolk Naval Shipyard to conduct a scheduled underway to test equipment and systems in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mitchell Mason)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 19:55
    Photo ID: 8752203
    VIRIN: 241113-N-NS109-1013
    Resolution: 3682x5523
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Welding
    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB

