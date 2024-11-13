Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241113-N-SY758-1086 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 13, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Jacob Hesler, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), cleans a catapult line before conducting a no-load catapult shoot, Nov. 13, 2024. Bush departed Norfolk Naval Shipyard to conduct a scheduled underway to test equipment and systems in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Roberson)