USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations

241113-N-HS821-1007 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 13, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Carlos Revuelta, right, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jeremiah Bryant, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), coil and move a firehose, Nov. 13, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush departed Norfolk Naval Shipyard to conduct a scheduled underway to test equipment and systems in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jayden Brown)