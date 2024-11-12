Veterans Day ceremony reflects on U.S. service members Missing in Action during the Korean War

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Veterans and community members in attendance applaud during a Memorial Services for U.S. Military Members Missing in Action During the Korean War ceremony, November 10, 2024, held at Calvary Korean Baptist Church of Houston. Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, was the keynote speaker for the program. Young Ho Jung, Consul General of the Republic of Korea, began organizing memorial services for MIA service members to bring awareness and provide support for the family members of those Missing in Action.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Valdez)