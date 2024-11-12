Veterans Day ceremony reflects on U.S. service members Missing in Action during the Korean War

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Young Ho Jung, Consul General of the Republic of Korea, speaks during a ceremony honoring and remembering U.S. service members Missing in Action during the Korean War, November 10, 2024, held at Calvary Korean Baptist Church of Houston. Jung began organizing memorial services for MIA service members to bring awareness and provide support for the family members of those Missing in Action.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Valdez)