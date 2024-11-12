Veterans Day ceremony reflects on U.S. service members Missing in Action during the Korean War

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Young Ho Jung, Consul General of the Republic of Korea, presents a plaque with a picture of MIA Sgt. Frank Ayala Velasco to surviving family members during a Memorial Services for U.S. Military Members Missing in Action During the Korean War ceremony, November 10, 2024, held at Calvary Korean Baptist Church of Houston. Jung began organizing memorial services for MIA service members to bring awareness and provide support for the family members of those Missing in Action.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Valdez)