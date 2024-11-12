Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Day ceremony reflects on U.S. service members Missing in Action during the Korean War

    Veterans Day ceremony reflects on U.S. service members Missing in Action during the Korean War

    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Valdez 

    85th Support Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, speaks to the audience at the Calvary Korean Baptist Church of Houston, November 10, 2024. Shanley was the keynote speaker for the Memorial Services for U.S. Military Members Missing in Action during the Korean War program. Young Ho Jung, Consul General of the Republic of Korea, began organizing memorial services for MIA service members to bring awareness and provide support for the family members of those Missing in Action.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Valdez)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 15:18
    Photo ID: 8751459
    VIRIN: 241110-A-MP372-1025
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans Day ceremony reflects on U.S. service members Missing in Action during the Korean War [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Edgar Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veterans Day ceremony reflects on U.S. service members Missing in Action during the Korean War
    Veterans Day
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th Support Command
    BG Michael Shanley
    SFC Edgar Valdez

