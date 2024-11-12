Veterans Day ceremony reflects on U.S. service members Missing in Action during the Korean War

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, speaks to the audience at the Calvary Korean Baptist Church of Houston, November 10, 2024. Shanley was the keynote speaker for the Memorial Services for U.S. Military Members Missing in Action during the Korean War program. Young Ho Jung, Consul General of the Republic of Korea, began organizing memorial services for MIA service members to bring awareness and provide support for the family members of those Missing in Action.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Valdez)