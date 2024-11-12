USGS Groundwater Study

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Geological Survey employees Jackson Mitchell (left), Jennifer McLean (center), and Mackenzie Mills (right) feed a pump and hose into a monitoring well on Yakima Training Center to take geochemistry samples as part of an ongoing study to better understand the geology and groundwater-flow system in the area in and around YTC. The study includes three primary tasks: collection of information on groundwater levels, water-chemistry sampling and analysis, and development of a conceptual ground-water model.