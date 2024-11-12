Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USGS Groundwater Study

    YAKIMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Paul Noel 

    Yakima Training Center

    U.S. Geological Survey employees Jackson Mitchell (left), Jennifer McLean (center), and Mackenzie Mills (right) feed a pump and hose into a monitoring well on Yakima Training Center to take geochemistry samples as part of an ongoing study to better understand the geology and groundwater-flow system in the area in and around YTC. The study includes three primary tasks: collection of information on groundwater levels, water-chemistry sampling and analysis, and development of a conceptual ground-water model.

