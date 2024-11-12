Geophysics Work on YTC

Army contractors use special instruments to collect data of the underground soil composition to help map the subsurface geology at Yakima Training Center. The crew used the devises to determine the type of soil, clay, and rock underground to provide a better picture of how groundwater may be moving. The underground mapping is part of the Army’s continued PFAS response.
Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 13:36
Location:
|YAKIMA, WASHINGTON, US
