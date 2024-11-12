Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Geophysics Work on YTC [Image 3 of 4]

    Geophysics Work on YTC

    YAKIMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Paul Noel 

    Yakima Training Center

    An Army contractor uses special instruments to collect data of the underground soil composition to help map the subsurface geology at Yakima Training Center. The crew used the devises to determine the type of soil, clay, and rock underground to provide a better picture of how groundwater may be moving. The underground mapping is part of the Army’s continued PFAS response.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 13:36
    Photo ID: 8751165
    VIRIN: 240918-A-JE001-9807
    Resolution: 1024x756
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: YAKIMA, WASHINGTON, US
    Yakima Training Center

