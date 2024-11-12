U.S. Geological Survey employees Jackson Mitchell (left), Jennifer McLean (center), and Mackenzie Mills (right) feed a pump and hose into a monitoring well on Yakima Training Center to take geochemistry samples as part of an ongoing study to better understand the geology and groundwater-flow system in the area in and around YTC. The study includes three primary tasks: collection of information on groundwater levels, water-chemistry sampling and analysis, and development of a conceptual ground-water model.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 13:36
|Photo ID:
|8751154
|VIRIN:
|240109-A-JE001-3485
|Resolution:
|745x685
|Size:
|183.43 KB
|Location:
|YAKIMA, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USGS Groundwater Study [Image 4 of 4], by Paul Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.