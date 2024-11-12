Oklahoma commanders converge at Tinker for CC summit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jeremy Hilton, Defense-State Liaison Office South-Central Regional liaison, center, briefs attendees at the Oklahoma Commanders Summit Oct. 24, 2024.Hilton spoke about Oklahoma military demographics, his office’s efforts to work with state policymakers, and updates on quality-of-life issues for military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Paul Shirk)