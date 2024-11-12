Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma commanders converge at Tinker for CC summit [Image 4 of 4]

    Oklahoma commanders converge at Tinker for CC summit

    TINKER AFB, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Paul Shirk 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Jeremy Hilton, Defense-State Liaison Office South-Central Regional liaison, center, briefs attendees at the Oklahoma Commanders Summit Oct. 24, 2024.Hilton spoke about Oklahoma military demographics, his office’s efforts to work with state policymakers, and updates on quality-of-life issues for military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Paul Shirk)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.13.2024 12:09
    Photo ID: 8750908
    VIRIN: 241024-F-HI919-1002
    Resolution: 6850x3853
    Size: 15.76 MB
    Location: TINKER AFB, OKLAHOMA, US
    This work, Oklahoma commanders converge at Tinker for CC summit [Image 4 of 4], by Paul Shirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tinker AFB
    Oklahoma
    CC Summit

