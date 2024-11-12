Oklahoma commanders converge at Tinker for CC summit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Derek Baird, Ft. Sill garrison commander, right, speaks with U.S. Air Force Col. Abby Ruscetta, Tinker Installation and 72nd Air Base Wing commander, left, during an Oklahoma Commanders Summit held at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 24, 2024. Discussions included issues of common concern and best practices, as well as legislative issues in the state that affect the military, service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Paul Shirk)